Galaxy Digital is planning a webcast and investor meeting on the results of the second meeting…

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSX: GLXY) (“Galaxy Digital”, “GDH Ltd.” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that on Monday, August 16, 2021, prior to the opening of the Toronto Stock Exchange, it will publish financial results for the second quarter of 2021.

Michael Novogratz, CEO and founder of Galaxy Digital, and members of management will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on the same day to provide shareholders with updates on the company’s activities and results.

A live online stream will be available here with the option to ask questions: https://investor.galaxydigital.io/ or directly at: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=145822. The conference call can also be reached by investors in the United States or Canada at 1-877-407-0789 or 1-201-689-8562 (outside the United States and Canada). A rebroadcast will be available online and accessible in the same way as a live webcast on the company’s investor relations website. Returns will also be available until Monday, September 6, 2021 at +1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 (outside the US and Canada). The access code is: 13721694.

Galaxy Digital (TSX: GLXY) is a diversified financial services company and an active investment management company in digital assets, cryptocurrencies, and blockchain technology. The Galaxy Digital team has extensive experience in investment, portfolio management, capital markets, venture capital, wealth management, and blockchain technology. Galaxy Digital operates in the following businesses: Trading, Wealth Management, Principal Investments, Investment Banking, and Mining. The CEO and founder of Galaxy Digital is Mike Novogratz. The company is headquartered in New York City and has offices in Chicago, San Francisco, London, Amsterdam, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Cayman Islands (registered office) and New Jersey.

