Galaxy A52 / A72 – everything related to dust and water protection plus exciting camera functions of the new Galaxy A series – Samsung newsroom in Germany

Our smartphones accompany us all day long. It is therefore of utmost importance to have protection that enables listening to music while showering or carefree use in nature even in bad weather conditions. So that the latest members of the Galaxy A series are also protected, they’re given IP67 certified dust and water protection1 Installation.

To ensure hardware protection, Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy A72 tested for water and dust resistance during development. The following video shows how Samsung has incorporated protections into the new Galaxy A-series members.

In addition to protection from dust and water, the camera also played a major role in the development process. Since Samsung wants to make high-quality smartphone camera features available to many users, the Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G, and Galaxy A72 have a high-resolution quad camera. In addition to the 64MP main camera, the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A52 5G’s ultra-wide lens and depth camera provide a 123-degree field of view or impressive bokeh. Meanwhile, the telephoto lens of the Galaxy A72 enables high-resolution images to be obtained even from a distance.2

In addition, the latest members of the Galaxy A series have several camera functions that were initially reserved exclusively for the flagship Samsung Galaxy models. More users are taking advantage of advanced features such as scene optimization and optical image stabilization3, Night mode, Galaxy A72’s professional video and space zoom mode.

The following videos take a closer look at the camera functions of the Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G, and Galaxy A72.

1 Protection against temporary immersion in 1 meter of water for 30 minutes and only in clear water. There is no protection against salt water and other liquids, especially water, soap, alcohol, and / or hot liquids. The SIM / memory card holder must always be completely flush with the device so that water cannot penetrate it.

2 The Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A52 5G both have a quad rear camera that consists of a main lens, an ultra-wide angle, and a macro lens and depth. The Galaxy A72’s quad camera consists of a main lens, ultra wide angle, telephoto lens, and telephoto lens.

3 Optical Image Stabilization only available on Galaxy A72 Quad Camera.