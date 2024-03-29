March 29, 2024

Funny animal pictures of cats, bears and rabbits

Esmond Barker March 29, 2024 2 min read

good news

Corinna Mail

Beautiful news everyone!

You thought there was no good news because it was Good Friday, but you opened Watson hoping it would show up?

Hello!

Of course there is nice news today! Even though it's Sunday somehow… I hope you're all enjoying a few days off with your loved ones.

Then let's get started:

What do you have there?

Animated GIFPlay GIF

Surfing also works underwater:

Animated GIFPlay GIF

Don't miss more nice news:

Cat or meerkat?

Nice news about animal cat https://www.reddit.com/r/cats/comments/1bn2xrg/post_pictures_of_your_cat_doing_the_meerkat_pose/

Hello.

Animated GIFPlay GIF

Bridge? What is a bridge?

Animated GIFPlay GIF

As for others, it is more difficult:

Animated GIFPlay GIF

This week's Biggest Google Eyes award goes to:

Nice news about possums https://www.reddit.com/r/FunnyAnimals/comments/1bmqih5/those_eyes_eyes_dont_lie_he_used_something/

Tongue of the week:

Animated GIFPlay GIF

If you need to be hands free:

Animated GIFPlay GIF

When everything no longer makes sense…

Nice animal seal news https://www.reddit.com/r/seals/comments/1blq640/wa/

… A hug for you!

Cute news about elephant https://www.reddit.com/r/Elephants/comments/1bn6if0/cute_elephant/

Can my new friend come to play?

Animated GIFPlay GIF

The buffet is open.

Nice news about animal rabbit https://imgur.com/t/bunny/ep5Ay9J

Because it's Easter: you've never seen such fluffy bunnies!

1/10

You've never seen such cute bunnies!

Source: Imgur

(The good news continues below.)

Top three dojos.

Nice news about animal dogs https://www.reddit.com/r/aww/comments/1bmir3f/three_beautiful_siblings/

If you want to steal a car but realize it has a security camera.

Animated GIFPlay GIF

Have you seen my son yet?

Nice news about animal cat https://www.reddit.com/r/Awww/comments/1bn50xu/found_this_sweet_girl_at_the_bank_and_took_her/

So we can learn something else today: These are large maras (also called Pampas rabbits).

Nice news about the Patagonian Mara https://www.reddit.com/r/capybara/comments/1bmu08t/capybaraadjacent_this_is_sarra_with_her_newborn/

The great mara is the second largest rodent in the world – right after the capybara.

Nice news about capybara https://www.reddit.com/r/capybara/comments/1bl37nw/what_a_pair_of_nostrils/

You also live in Argentina.

Nice News Large Mara Animal Large Pampas Rabbit https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Mara_Thoiry_19802.jpg?uselang=de#License

Here's a little from Mara (hehe):

Nice News Animal Patagonia Mara Gros Mara Pampasha https://imgur.com/gallery/xe98LrJ

Females gestate for an average of 100 days and give birth to one litter per year in the wild.

Nice News Animal Patagonia Mara Gros Mara Pampasha https://imgur.com/gallery/xe98LrJ

Fun fact: Animals spend about half their day eating.

Nice News Animal Gros Mara Large Pampas Rabbit https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/

Hope.

Animated GIFPlay GIF

More quickly!

Animated GIFPlay GIF

Sorry, you can't get in here without an ID.

Animated GIFPlay GIF

Finally spring!

Animated GIFPlay GIF

Yes spring! 😍

Animated GIFPlay GIF

Now it's your turn! Share your best animal pictures in the comments section!

The shortest love story with a surprising ending

1/5

The shortest love story with a surprising ending

Source: Imgur

Leaf sheep: These cute little animals perform photosynthesis

Video: Watson

