Friday's men's sprint in Canada

The 2023/24 Biathlon World Cup continues on Saturday. Men's World Cup Final in Canada chiemgau24.de is on live ticker today.
Canmore – At Season finale in biathlon Gentlemen will also intervene on Friday. The final men's sprint will be held in Canmore, Canada. It starts at 5:40 p.m., chiemgau24.de has Today on biathlon live ticker included.
The men's sprint will be run for the last time at the 2023/24 Biathlon World Cup. The route is 10 kilometers long and includes two shooting ranges. This is about Overall ranking, sprint world cup and good base For the Saturday follower.
Biathlon Today on Live Ticker: Doll at the heart of the action
Seven German athletes Start in Canmore. Philipp Nowrath, Johannes Cohn, Philipp Horn, Justus Strelow, Roman Rees, Danilo Riethmüller tackled the race. And then Benedict Dahl pays a particular attention.
The Black Forest native is competing in the last World Cup of his long career in Canada. He has already won two sprints this biathlon winter and is third in the sprint rankings. 41 points clear of leading Norwegian Darjee Boe. Her compatriot Sturla Holm is 19 points ahead of Lekrit Dahl. A little miracle is needed. Boe and Laegreid must make a mistake, Dall has a place on the stage.
Biathlon today on live ticker: Po brothers battle it out in overall World Cup
Apart from the sprint classification, the overall classification is empty. Here Johannes takes Thingnes Bo in front of his brother Darjee. 62 points separate the two siblings. It seems like a lot, but it's not. at For example, on Thursday, Lisa Vitozzi scored 65 points Ingrid Landmark Dantrevold. If Johannes Thingnes Bo errs, his brother may come close.
It starts at 5:40pm in Winter Canmore. The Norwegians are favourites, but Dahl and Navrath also have good chances. Kühn and Horn belong to an extended circle of favorites. Click here for the starter list
Canmore World Cup Matches Part of the official World Cup. The races will be held as part of the calendar for the 23/24 season. All results are included in the overall rankings for both women and men. chiemgau24.de reports all races of the Biathlon World Cup in a live ticker.
