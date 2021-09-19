France summons the ambassadors of the United States and Australia

France withdrew its ambassadors from the United States and Australia. This unusual step is being taken at the request of President Emmanuel Macron.
The basics in brief
- A submarine deal between Franconia, the United States and Australia collapsed.
- Surprisingly, the great nation is now withdrawing its ambassadors.
In the dispute over the failed submarine deal with Australia, France recalled its ambassadors from Washington and Canberra for consultations.
Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian justified the “exceptional decision” in a statement on Friday by saying that the statements of Australia and the United StatesGovernment She is “extremely dangerous”. On Wednesday, the United States of America, Great Britain and Australia announced a new security alliance for the Indo-Pacific region.
The agreement includes the construction of nuclear-powered submarines in Australia and the purchase of Canberra Tomahawk cruise missiles. Shortly after the agreement was announced, Canberra abruptly canceled a multi-billion dollar submarine deal with France, causing outrage in Paris. The planned contract size was approximately $56 billion euro.
It is the first time in the history of US-French relations that Paris recalls its ambassador from Washington. The reception, which was scheduled for Friday, ended at the residence of the French ambassador in Washington Protest It has already been cancelled.
