World

Attack on a hotel manager in Malbun, Liechtenstein: because of third generation and testimony

September 28, 2021
Esmond Barker

    Certificate at the hotel: No obligation, but if the guest wants to go to the breakfast buffet, fitness room or indoor pool, he must have a certificate.

    Showering without certification: also not possible in the hotel.

    Guests who only stay at the hotel for one night are not necessarily subject to certification requirements, but hoteliers can also make certification mandatory.

    Gastrosuisse President Casimir Platzer: He warned against the certification requirement in hotels and restaurants.

The situation escalated when checking in at the front desk. A tourist from western Switzerland lost his temper when asked about the testimony. He hit the hotel manager himself. He suffered a contusion to the cervical vertebrae and a rib fracture. This is what the Liechtenstein newspaper reported.Motherland” And Radio Liechtenstein.

The state police confirmed the incident. It appears that she is now investigating the assault. The first polls are scheduled for this Tuesday.

