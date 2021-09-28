Attack on a hotel manager in Malbun, Liechtenstein: because of third generation and testimony

1/5 Certificate at the hotel: No obligation, but if the guest wants to go to the breakfast buffet, fitness room or indoor pool, he must have a certificate.

The situation escalated when checking in at the front desk. A tourist from western Switzerland lost his temper when asked about the testimony. He hit the hotel manager himself. He suffered a contusion to the cervical vertebrae and a rib fracture. This is what the Liechtenstein newspaper reported.Motherland” And Radio Liechtenstein.

The state police confirmed the incident. It appears that she is now investigating the assault. The first polls are scheduled for this Tuesday.

The manager of the Malbuner Hotel now absorbed the shock. “It’s the first time in my career that something like this has happened to me,” he says of 20 Minutes.

Escape after the attack

“When I was asked to give testimony, he got louder and louder, shouted at me and finally attacked me. He hit me with his fist. It all happened so fast that no one could respond anymore.”

After the attack, the naughty guest ran away. with his mate. Looks like the guest doesn’t want to be tested either. The manager offered him to use the free testing facilities in the parking garage. But apparently without success.