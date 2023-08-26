Four astronauts launch to the International Space Station – science

Four astronauts blast off from Cape Canaveral towards the International Space Station. After approximately 24 hours they must dock at the human outpost.

Cape Canaveral (AP) — Early Saturday morning (local time) four astronauts blasted off from NASA’s Cape Canaveral Space Station toward the International Space Station. With the support of the Falcon 9 rocket, the American Yasmine Moqbeli, the Danish astronaut Andreas Mogensen from the European Space Agency, the Japanese Satoshi Furukawa and the Russian Konstantin Borisov launched aboard the SpaceX Dragon capsule.

After about 24 hours, it is supposed to dock at a human site about 400 kilometers above the ground. The start scheduled for Friday was pushed back by one day.

There, the capsule will bring another crew of four from the International Space Station back to Earth a few days later. Crew 6 consists of the Americans Stephen Bowen and Warren Hoburg, the Russian Andre Vidjaggio, and the Emirati Sultan Al-Najadi. There are currently seven people on the International Space Station.

According to the US space agency NASA, the “Crew-7” mission is the eighth manned flight of the SpaceX Dragon spaceship carried out by billionaire Elon Musk. This is also the seventh rotation of the ISS crew since 2020. The new crew members are scheduled to conduct research in space for six months.

