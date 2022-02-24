Forza Horizon 5 #Forzathon Guide KW 08 – Country Rivals: Great Britain Vs. Japan

Chapter 1: Start the Machines

The final week of the Forza Horizon 5 World Cup has begun, and #Forzathon is dedicated to the remaining two nations’ rivals, Great Britain and Japan. There is another restriction when choosing a vehicle. The vehicle must be manufactured after 1999.

Both countries are represented in the game with the following brands:

Japan:

Nissan

Mazda

Mitsubishi

Dodson

Honda

Toyota

Subaru

England (Great Britain):

Land Rover

Jaguar

Lotus

Lola

DVR

Voxhall

Morris

Reliable

Serious

Mini

Morgan

McLaren

Peel

Napier

Aston-Martin

Ariel

B.A.C.

Bentley

Caterham

Austin Healy

However, some are leaving. For example, Austin-Healy does not have a suitable vehicle to choose from. For Chapter 3 you also need to choose a vehicle with some power (I recommend A or slightly above). If drifting is not your thing, using the drift system can make your life easier. A solid option, for example, is the 2003 Toyota Celica SS-I Tuning 134 996 812. Only used for Chapter 2! Of course, you can change the car for episodes and use existing vehicles.

Chapter 2: Return to Earth

You can not connect to the playlist, as there is no dirt outside of #Forzathon this week. You have to win the race of the Dirty Racing Series. There is no specification about the type of species. Short options:

mulegé, grip race; 2.8 km; Roundabout (near Mulege)

Caldera, Grip Race; 1.8 km; Round (on the volcano)

desierto, the path; 6.2 km, level (south of the volcano)

Baja California, route; 6.4 kilometers; Stage (found in the southwest of the sports world)

You can create an event for rounds and exclude drivers and / or reduce the number of rounds, thus saving time. Alternatively, you can use the following route without a driver: 695 994 068.