Online Fruit Trading / Single News Newsnet

Photo: Lemon from Spain

According to Eurostat, between October 2020 and September 2021, the EU distributed a total of 137,137 tonnes of lemons outside its borders, accounting for 50% of the total 274,737 tonnes exported worldwide. Although domestic consumption in Europe has increased by 3 kg (+ 10%) per capita since 2015, the EU has distinguished itself as the world’s largest producer of fresh lemons, producing 1,708,610 tonnes in the 2020/21 season, much higher than other major ones. Soldiers such as Turkey (1,100,000 tons), the United States (835,000 tons) and South Africa (625,000 tons) are from Spain, according to Lemon.

The increased demand (+ 41%) from Canada is significant. With the United Arab Emirates (+ 51%), the largest increase in demand for European lemons was achieved here. The UK and Switzerland imported 76,568 tonnes and 23,311 tonnes respectively. “Europe provides high quality and sustainable fruits valued for its carbon and water track and community commitment. These elements are essential to strengthen the economic sustainability of all links in the supply chain,” said Jose Antonio Garcia, Managing Director, AILIMPO. Lemons are currently commercially grown in eight of the 27 member states of the European Union. Spain is the largest producer in the 2020/21 season with 65% (1,100,470 t) of EU volume. Moreover, the area under lemon cultivation in the EU continues to increase. In 2021 it was 80,311 hectares, 4% more than the previous year. As for production, Spain concentrates the majority (60%) of the lemon trees in Europe. However, in Italy (+ 7.3% more than the previous year) and Greece (+ 2.6%) it reached 24,820 hectares and 3,930 hectares, respectively.

Back to overview