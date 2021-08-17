Formula 1: Nico Rosberg rejected 100 million due to resignation

1/8 After Nico Rosberg won the long-awaited world title in 2016, he announced the end of his career.

It’s an amount that you should think carefully about if you really want to quit smoking. A proud €100 million was ready for Nico Rosberg (36) if he continued after the World Cup title in 2016. But he gave up. He reveals this now in an interview with “Time Magazine”.

For Mercedes, this decision came completely unexpected. It was assumed that the world champion longed for more success. But for a father of two, this was the time to quit smoking. “I wanted to prevent being athletic too far from the window or not wanting anymore and therefore having to go.”

Why Wiesbadener resigned was never a secret. He wanted to leave after fulfilling his big dream.

A change was also required: “I longed for a different life. When you do motorsports professionally, you will not have flexibility. I also decided for the good of my family. Money never played a role.”

His family played a big role in the German’s success. In the 2016 resignation video, Rosberg explained, for example, that it was his wife, Vivian, 36, who took care of their eldest daughter all night in a World Cup year and orchestrated everything around it. So he had enough time to recover.

Difficult moments after quitting

But it wasn’t easy not to race anymore. It was clear to him that difficult moments would come: “It completely changed my life. I had to learn how to deal with it first.”

Before that, he just had to ask himself how he could win the next race. And that’s for 20 years. However, he does not feel nostalgic. “What I wanted to achieve, I achieved everything.”