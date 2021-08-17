sport

Formula 1: Nico Rosberg rejected 100 million due to resignation

August 17, 2021
Eileen Curry

    After Nico Rosberg won the long-awaited world title in 2016, he announced the end of his career.

    Nico Rosberg gave up a huge amount of money.

    His wife Vivian in particular had to dispense with a lot in the title year.

    The Wiesbaden resident does not regret his decision to this day.

It’s an amount that you should think carefully about if you really want to quit smoking. A proud €100 million was ready for Nico Rosberg (36) if he continued after the World Cup title in 2016. But he gave up. He reveals this now in an interview with “Time Magazine”.

For Mercedes, this decision came completely unexpected. It was assumed that the world champion longed for more success. But for a father of two, this was the time to quit smoking. “I wanted to prevent being athletic too far from the window or not wanting anymore and therefore having to go.”

