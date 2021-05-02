Formula 1: Hamilton wins in Portugal

May 2, 2021 / © 2021 Sport-Information-Dienst, Cologne

Lewis Hamilton countered the next attack of rival Max Verstappen and won the Portuguese Grand Prix





Portimao (SID) – Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton (Great Britain) faced the next attack by rival Max Verstappen (Netherlands) and won the Portuguese Grand Prix. On Sunday, the Mercedes driver beat Verstappen in Red Bull and teammate Valtteri Bottas (Finland).

Hamilton said, “It was tough, you could easily make mistakes. In the few days until the next race in Barcelona we have to recover as much as possible and analyze everything. Today was not a perfect day, we have to do it. Do it all, watch and flip.” Each stone Hamilton teammate Valtteri Bottas, who had been weak recently, completed the podium.

Sebastian Vettel scored his best result of the season at 13th at Aston Martin, but missed points again. Vettel On Sky said: “It is still very difficult to put the car in the right window and be consistently fast. For the Barcelona race, there will now be a step in the updates, and the question is how big it is compared to the race. For the other teams.

Mick Schumacher finished 17th in the defeated Haas race car, ahead of Nicholas Latifi in Williams and teammate Nikita Masbin (Russia), leaving the newcomer in Formula 1 behind a competitor from another racing team for the first time.

“We were already faster than Nicholas,” Schumacher said in Sky Microphone, “but we haven’t overtaken for long. For a madman, it was a good race, we can be happy.”

For Hamilton, this was the 97th victory in his Formula 1 career and the second in the third race of the season. In the World Championship standings, the captain has expanded his lead, now eight points behind Verstappen.

© 2021 Sport Information Service, Cologne