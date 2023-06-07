Former US Vice President Mike Pence has announced his candidacy for the presidency

Former US Vice President Mike Pence has publicly announced his candidacy for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. “Today I announce before God and my family that I am running for President of the United States,” he said in a video posted on Twitter on Wednesday. The 64-year-old had already submitted the necessary documents to the Central Election Commission on Monday.

Along with the application, Pence is also challenging his former boss, Donald Trump, who is looking to run again after losing in 2020. Pence was his running mate from 2017 to 2021. The two have a difficult relationship – and a mixed past.

Former US Vice President Mike Pence wants to run for US President.Image: Keystone

The presidential election is scheduled to be held on November 5, 2024. An internal party primary determines who the official candidate is.

With his announcement, Pence also widens the field of Republican candidates. Prominent among them along with Trump are Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley. More likely to follow. (saw/sda/dpa)