Aston Martin is planning an update for Canada

(Motorsport-Total.com) – Aston Martin will upgrade to the Canadian Grand Prix in less than two weeks. The announcement comes at the Barcelona race weekend, with the team falling behind Mercedes and Ferrari in the battle for Red Bull’s closest rival position.

Aston Martin couldn’t match Mercedes at Barcelona

While rivals have improved their cars greatly over the past two races, Aston Martin’s performance has been underwhelming, even lagging behind in releasing updates, which could be said to be ahead.

Earlier, Fernando Alonso, who missed out on a podium for the second time this season at Barcelona, ​​urged his team to speed up the rollout of upgrades if they want to continue to fight for podiums.

Aston Martin team principal Mike Cragg says Alonso is right to push for more, but insists there are plans for future improvements. “He was right when he asked us to do it and pushed us to do it,” says Krak. “Something will come up in Canada. That will be a step.”

While Mercedes and Ferrari believe they have evolved to change the current pecking order, Aston Martin believes it is premature. When asked if competitors’ improvements have shaken things up, Krak says, “No, I don’t think so.”

CRACK: Analyze the weakness in the first step

He points out that while Aston Martin struggled on soft tires in Barcelona, ​​things leveled off as everyone switched to harder compounds as the race progressed.

“Later in the race, when we put on harder tires, for example, we were back in the game compared to our rivals,” emphasizes the team boss.

“So we really need to understand what happened at the start of the race. It was cloudy very quickly, it went from very sunny to cloudy, and we thought it would help with softer tyres. But we need to understand why this difference exists. Competitiveness at different times of the race. .”

Qualifying mistakes set Alonso back

Krak also believes that the order in Spain does not directly reflect the pace of the top teams: “I think it’s too early or too easy to say because we haven’t seen the whole picture in qualifying.”

Alonso’s race chances were hit hard by a mistake in Q1. Because his bottom was damaged he did not make it to the front line.

“It’s like the start of the year when we say we need three races to see where we really stand,” says the Aston Martin team boss, adding: “It’s good that others have a big pace. But our start analysis doesn’t reflect that yet.”