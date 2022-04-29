Forbes recognizes 24-7 INTOUCH as one of the Best Diversity Employers of the Year…

24-7 Remember me

WINNIPEG, MB. /PRNewswire/

24-7 Intouch, the global leader in call center and technology solutions, has been recognized by Forbes and Statista Inc. As one of the best workplaces for diversity in 2022.

The honor comes after Forbes 24-7 named Intouch as one of America’s Best Large Employers of 2022 and the highest workplace for newcomers.

“Intouch has always recognized that fostering diversity and a culture in which employees feel included, supported and cared for is fundamental to our business,” said Greg Fitts, Founder and CEO of 24-7 Intouch. It has opened up important perspectives, encouraged dialogue and sparked creativity and innovation that strengthen our company and customer relationships. “

24-7 Intouch is listed along with global direct selling brands like Nike, LuluLemon, Netflix and Sephora and was one of five outsourced handlers for business on the list. The company currently operates in the United States, Canada, Guatemala, Colombia, Honduras, Jamaica, Greece, India and the Philippines.

2-7 Intouch has made significant investments to promote diversity, inclusion and equality within the company and in the communities in which it operates. In 2019, the company Communities RememberCreate employee resource groups that provide employees with support, networking opportunities, and opportunities for community engagement. The company has also invested heavily in leadership positions that focus specifically on promoting wellbeing, inclusion, sustainability and community initiatives.

“As a global company with client partnerships that rapidly expands its reach around the world, we know that its end users are diverse as well,” said Deanne Harrison, Director of People and Organizational Management at 24-7 Intouch. We are able to make a real impact in our programs and alongside our employees, their families, and the communities in which we operate.”

More than 60,000 American workers at companies with 1,000 or more employees were surveyed to determine the best places to work for diversity. Companies were assessed on four criteria, including direct employee comments on a range of statements about age, gender, race, disability, LGBTQA+, and general diversity in the workplace, participants’ ratings for diversity among other employers in their industries, and diversity among senior employees. CEOs and on the company’s board of directors, various indicators of commitment to diversity.

24-7 Intouch is a global technology company in digital customer care that provides value-based and forward-looking solutions. For over 20 years, we’ve been the people and technology behind the world’s biggest brands. Through our Artificial Intelligence division, Laivly, we empower human potential and drive change for our customer partners with actionable insights and analytics.