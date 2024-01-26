For Honor delights about 35 million players and introduces a new hero character, the Varangian Guardswoman – TestingBuddies

Ubisoft announced during the Warrior's Den broadcast that the first fully armored Viking hero character is… varangian guard, It will be available from February 1. You will help reclaim the Viking city that was occupied at the beginning of Year 7 of Season 4. The Varangian Guardswoman is a protector equipped with a shield and an axe, which she can use to take down enemies in her unique defensive stance.



This was also announced in the stream For honor 35 million players celebrated. The new hero character, Varangian Guardswoman, will be introduced as part of Y7S4 Update 2 and will be available for purchase via the in-game store or first-party stores starting February 1. With your purchase, you will also receive a new trinket, an Elite Outfit, three remaining Collector Chests, and a 7-day Champion Status. Starting February 14, all players can also unlock the new hero character for 15,000 steel.

More information about For Honor and expectations for Year 8 can be found below Ubisoft news article.

the Den Warius-Streaming can be found as VOD here:



With over 35 million players, For Honor can be played on PlayStation 4, the Xbox One family of consoles, and Windows PC (via Steam, Epic Game Store, and Ubisoft Connect) with backwards compatibility. For Honor is also available on a subscription basis From Ubisoft+ Classic or Ubisoft+ Premium Listed or can be made by administrator Ubisoft Store It is obtained.