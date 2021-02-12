Football: USA as an option: Messi leaves the future open

When asked which club he might be interested in, the Argentine elusive replied. He said, “I focus on what we can do in these six months.” Messi also confirmed rumors that he would be tempted to move to the United States.

“I’ve always said that I wanted to play in the United States, and I wanted to enjoy the experience of living there and learning about the league.” The star striker said, “But I don’t know if it will turn out like this.”

The link with Barcelona is a “love story”

“In the end,” Messi said, but he will return to Barcelona. “I’m going back to town to work for the club and contribute.” The Argentine said his relationship with FC Barcelona and the Catalan city was a “love story”. Whatever happens it will not change for him. When asked about his future as an active player after the end of his career, Messi said he does not see himself as a coach, but “maybe as a sports director”.

In the summer Messi had tried in vain to leave his long-term club, whose president Josep Maria Bartomeu, who has since resigned, had “cheated on him for many years and for years. The transfer fee, which according to unconfirmed media reports, should have been € 700 million. No club could or would have paid it The current contract expires in June and Messi will be free with no transfer payment. Starting in January, he will be allowed to hold talks with potential buyers.