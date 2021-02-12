Nadal attacks the spectators ++ Kyrios starts against Tim as the fire department

Day 5 at the Australian Open: On the women’s board, the top candidates progressed non-stop to the round of 16, Zverev gives no chance to Manarino. Here we keep you updated on what’s happening in Melbourne.

Live: Kyrgios challenges Dominic Thiem

Nadal’s suspicions: “She probably had a lot of gin”

After beating the American Michael Mammo Disturbed by the attacking spectatorRaphael Nadal comments on the strange moments at the press conference. The Spaniard takes things simply: “I don’t know. She probably has a lot of gin or tequila. In all honesty, it was strange. (…) I was surprised, but at the same time I thought: Poor girl. Maybe she was drunk or something. Like “.

The spectator shows Nadal the middle finger – the Spaniard remains calm At first she kept screaming as Rafael Nadal tried to serve, then showed her outstretched middle finger and finally five people had to walk off the field with booing from some onlookers. 11.02.2021

Carino Busta must surrender without winning the match

With a score of 0: 6, 0: 1, Pablo Carreño Busta has enough: due to injury, the Spaniard must abandon his match in the third round against Gregor Dimitrov prematurely without winning a match.

Zverev eliminates Mannarino

Alexander Zverev reached the Round of 16 with a sovereign victory over his favorite opponent at the Australian Open. The German top seed beat Frenchman Adrian Mannarino on Friday in Melbourne with 6: 3, 6: 3, 6: 1 and thus survived the third round of the first Grand Slam tennis tournament for the third time in a row.

Muguruza and Osaka did not lose a match

Garbini Muguruza and Naomi Osaka play their way to the Round of 16 in Melbourne with astonishing ease. On the way there, the Japanese lose just 13 games in three games, and Muguruza has to concede only ten. However, only one of the two will qualify for the quarter-finals, and in the second round there will be a direct duel.

From Saturday there are no more spectators for the time being

After the outbreak of Coronavirus locally at the Holiday Inn at Melbourne Airport, the Australian Open begins on Saturday Until further notice, without spectators. Prime Minister Daniel Andrews spoke of a “highly contagious” group in which people contracted the British Coronavirus mutation. The number of positive cases rose to 13 on Friday.