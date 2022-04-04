Football: Ibtihaj in Canada for the second participation in the World Cup

Returning to Mexico, the Canadians suffered three defeats, did not score a goal and soon had to leave. In Qatar 2022, Canada will be there again. “It was almost immediately obvious that they weren’t going to screw it up anymore,” the National Post wrote. “Canada’s trip to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup has never been in doubt,” found The Globe and Mail. Sports Illustrated writes, for the first time, that fans of the younger generation will face Canada in the World Cup.

When the final whistle blew at BMO Field in Toronto, the celebrations knew no bounds. Tears of joy and hugs. Without words and without words. Montreal defender Alistair Johnston said from the field, while the crowd chanted ‘Canada, Canada.’

“Now they believe in us”

“Maybe this country never believed in us because we never gave them anything to believe in. Now they believe in us,” England coach John Herdman said. “Now is the time for everyone to come together and support football because we can be a force to be reckoned with.”

Reuters/USA Today Sports/Dan Hamilton



Kyle Larrain (13th minute) and Tajon Buchanan (44th) scored the two goals against Jamaica in Toronto before the end of the first half to give the league leaders a reassuring lead. In the last minutes, Junior Howlett (82) and Adrian Mariappa scored 4-0 with an own goal (88).

Allows the United States and Mexico to plan

The US and Mexico can almost plan the trip to Qatar, but nonetheless the final round continues on Wednesday with risks remaining. The United States beat Panama 5-1 unchallenged in Orlando. The outstanding man on the field was Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic with three goals.

Brenden Aronson of Salzburg, who has knee problems, was absent this time. Mexico beat Honduras 1-0. With 25 points each, both teams have three points less than leaders Canada. Costa Rica is in fourth place with 22 points.

Fourth ticket playoff

In qualifying for North and Central America, the top three teams secured their tickets to the World Cup in Qatar. Fourth place goes to a playoff against a team from Oceania. Costa Rica and the United States meet on Wednesday.

Obviously, the US has a better goal difference and can also beat with less than six goals. Mexico has a goal difference three goals better than Costa Rica and plays against El Salvador in the final.