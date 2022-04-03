Ice Hockey World Championships on MagentaTV and MagentaSport

The Ice Hockey World Championships in Finland (May 13-29) will be broadcast live through streaming services from MagentaTV And the magenta sport Transfer. The Telecommunications It broadcasts all the matches of the German national team as well as all the knockout matches.

agreement with Sports 1 Includes sub-license with a total of 15 live matches from the Ice Hockey World Championship. additionally appears magenta sport All preparatory matches for the German national team live from April 14.

“With the Ice Hockey World Championships in May, exclusive broadcast rights to the local basketball tournaments in September and all the 2022 World Championships matches in November and December, the biggest team sporting events of the year are only available to us on this scale,” said Arnim Putzen, in charge of television business at Telecommunications In Germany. and us MagentaTVCustomers experience all of this content as an all-in-one service on their TV platform at no additional charge. More live sports is not possible! “

With Ronja Genic, former national player and current DEL expert, there is a woman on the Ice Hockey World Championship team for the first time. She analyzes matches with four-times German champion and ten-time World Cup participant Christoph Ullmann and longtime Dale goalkeeper Patrick Eilichner. Moderates Sasha Bandermann, Alexander Koons commenting on the World Cup broadcast. There are also other first-class guests, detailed preliminary reports and analysis and direct referral to the German camp.

The World Cup with the participation of 16 first-class teams will be held from 13 to 29 May 2022 in Tampere and Helsinki (Finland). For the excluded teams, Russia and Belarus, Austria and France qualified for the World Cup finals. On May 29, the world champion title will be broadcast live on magenta sport forgive. Presumably, NHL stars like Leon Draisaitl or Moritz Seider will be there for the German national team at the World Cup. Canada is the defending champion.

“The Ice Hockey Show” on MagentaSport platforms will have you in the mood for the World Cup starting May 12th. The preparation matches for the German national ice hockey team are also broadcast in the run-up to the World Cup magenta sport He lives. The match against the Czech Republic will start in Chumutov on 14 April. After that, six more matches are in the program until May 8. WM rights are sublicensed from Sports 1Which shows the World Cup in its entirety.

Ice Hockey World Cup: an overview of the German program