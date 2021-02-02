Firefox without Flash is a trick of choice

Firefox can now also block so-called super cookies. Photo: Kathryn Weibel / dpa-tmn (Photo: dpa) Fire fox

Flash developer Adobe The same has already stopped selling and updating the flash player at the end of 2020. Also Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge no longer supports the platform since early 2021.

Recently, Flash has negatively attracted attention due to the relatively large number of security vulnerabilities and the lack of updates initially to close the security holes. Flash has largely been replaced by the HTML5 open web standard.

Another innovation in Firefox 85 The is that the browser can now block so-called super cookies. These cookies track users on their way over the network, but usually cannot be deleted with a simple mouse click in the browser settings.

Mozilla has also improved the functionality of favorites. Finally the browser remembers exactly where you saved the last bookmarks and then offers the same location, for example a toolbar or folder, to save the following bookmarks.

