He is four years old and finds the footprint of a 220 million years old dinosaur

Traces in stone

Scientists have discovered several dinosaur footprints on the beach in Pendrix Bay, near the town of Barry in South Wales. Now four-year-old Lily Wilder has made the most impressive discovery there: While walking with her parents, she comes across one of the best-preserved dinosaur footprints in Great Britain on a stone block near the water.

The footprint is ten centimeters long and comes from a dinosaur that should be about 75 centimeters long and 2.5 meters long. Specialists explain that he may have walked on his hind legs, hunting small animals and insects Vom national museum in CardiffWhere should print be preserved in the future.

Researchers do not know which dinosaur was immortalized here about 220 million years ago. Similar footprints from the United States are of the gender cavity It is set not yet proven to occur in Great Britain. Since dinosaurs first appeared on Earth about 230 million years ago, they are in any case early representatives. So scientists hope the publication will tell them more about the anatomy of the first dinosaurs and how they moved.