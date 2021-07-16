Finding evidence of Putin’s plot?

1/7 Former US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at a meeting in July 2018 in Helsinki, Finland.

It is said that Russian President Vladimir Putin (68) personally gave the green light to the intelligence operation to support the candidacy of former US President Donald Trump (75) in 2016. This is evident from the apparently leaked documents from the Kremlin, As reported by “The Guardian”.

It cannot be confirmed whether the papers are original. The newspaper – which owns the documents themselves – submitted to “independent experts” as they are called. The overall tone and impulsiveness should align with the Kremlin’s security thinking. Reportedly, Western Intelligence had known the documents for several months and carefully examined them.

Impulsive and unstable psychological loneliness

Newspapers claim that the Kremlin has compromising material on Trump. The allegedly classified documents also contain a brief psychological profile of the candidate at the time. The current former president is described as an “impulsive, mentally unstable, unbalanced individual” and “suffering from an inferiority complex”.

It should also show that in January 2016 Putin decided at a meeting with spy chiefs and high-ranking ministers to support Trump. The Kremlin leadership agreed that the United States would plunge into “social turmoil” with Trump in the White House. It will also weaken the negotiating position of the President of the United States.

After the meeting, Putin reportedly issued a decree ordering the intelligence services to find practical ways to support Trump. According to the Guardian, the document appears to have been signed by Putin. A report allegedly from Putin’s circle of experts recommends using “all possible forces” to secure Trump’s victory.

Andrei Soldatov, a Russian journalist, author and expert on Russian intelligence, says the material “reflects reality”. It is in line with the procedures in Moscow. Andrew Wood, the British ambassador to Moscow from 1995 to 2000, sees the documents as “fantastic”. “It reflects the kind of discussion and recommendations one would expect.”

The Kremlin rejects these allegations. Putin’s press spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said the idea that the Russian leadership had come together and agreed to support Trump at the meeting in early 2016 was nothing but a “big tale.” Trump did not respond to a request from the newspaper for comment. (No)

