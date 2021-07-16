World

Finding evidence of Putin’s plot?

July 16, 2021
Esmond Barker

  • 1/7

    Former US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at a meeting in July 2018 in Helsinki, Finland.

  • 2/7

    Did Putin actively support Trump in the 2016 US presidential election?

  • 6/7

    Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, rejected the allegations.

  • 7/7

    Trump and his wife Melania at the inauguration in January 2017.

It is said that Russian President Vladimir Putin (68) personally gave the green light to the intelligence operation to support the candidacy of former US President Donald Trump (75) in 2016. This is evident from the apparently leaked documents from the Kremlin, As reported by “The Guardian”.

It cannot be confirmed whether the papers are original. The newspaper – which owns the documents themselves – submitted to “independent experts” as they are called. The overall tone and impulsiveness should align with the Kremlin’s security thinking. Reportedly, Western Intelligence had known the documents for several months and carefully examined them.

