Finals at Ice Hockey World Championships – Will Canada turn out to be a spoilsport for Germany? – Sports

Purana: Will they stop the Germans’ run?

Canada is on course for its 28th World Cup finals title.

On paper, the opening position is clear: Canada is the favorite in Sunday evening’s final against Germany. The “Maple Leafs” are aiming for their 28th world title in Tampere, Finland – which would make them the only record winners again. The record is currently shared with the now excluded Russians.

The Germans have left very few traces at World Championships in the past. In 1934 they won bronze, and in 1930 and 1953 they became sub-world champions. But then the World Cup was not as exciting as it is today. For example, in 1953, only four countries participated in a group stage with no knockout games.

And then there’s the team. 21 of the 23 Canadian players have played in the NHL. Germany has only three players from the world’s strongest league.

Party crash in Latvia and Germany?

The role of outsiders in particular has been very good for Germans lately. In the quarterfinals, former ZSC and EVZ coach Harold Kreis’ team eliminated Switzerland. Sportingly, Germany is not superior to Natty. As far as mood goes, yes. The same was true of the semifinal against the United States, in which the Americans led for a total of 44 minutes, but the Germans won after extra time.

In the course of the tournament, not only Germany can be prepared on the spot. Canada has also delivered at a critical time. In the preliminary round, the Canadians lost to Switzerland and Norway after overtime. They managed to bounce back in their last preliminary round game against the Czech Republic, otherwise they would have entered the quarter-finals only fourth in the group.

In the knockout games, it was an undisputed 4:1 against defending champions Finland before the Latvian became a party crasher in the semi-finals. The co-hosts led 2-1 after two-thirds and could dream of a major coup. However, in the final section, the Canadians stepped up a gear and won 4:2.

Compared to the Latvians, who will meet the USA in the bronze medal match, Germany is already assured of a medal. And the DEB team will do everything to ensure that Canada does not become another backward party.