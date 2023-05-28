Trans men in cycling: Changing the rules in Britain

Change in British Cycling: Trans men will not be allowed to compete in women’s events. It has a performance background.

The British Cycling Federation has banned transgender people from competing in all women’s events. As the association announced on Friday, the races will be divided into two categories in future – apart from “female” which is still “open”. In future, transgender people, transsexuals and people assigned male at birth will be able to sign up, British Cycling said in a statement.

Previous “Men’s” matches are also included in the new category. Those who were assigned female at birth can also compete there if they wish. On the other hand, the new “female” category is only open to those assigned female at birth and to trans men who have not yet started hormone therapy.

Performance advantage should be resisted

With this change, British Cycling is responding to the debate surrounding Emily Bridges, a surrogate woman who wanted to compete in the women’s race. Studies have shown that men who experience puberty as a male have a clear performance advantage that cannot be completely reduced by testosterone suppression, the association emphasized. Previously, trans people were allowed to compete in women’s races if they did not exceed a certain testosterone level in the 12 months preceding a race.

British Cycling is now withdrawing from the world governing body UCI's position to allow trans women to compete if their testosterone levels fall below a certain number for two years. However, the UCI wants to review its regulations by August.