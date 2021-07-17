Farming Simulator 22 DLC for Precision Farming continues

For Farming Simulator 19, there was the “Precision Farming Projects” DLC last fall. The add-on will also continue in the upcoming LS22.
The basics in brief
- It’s November of this year and Farming Simulator 22 is coming.
- The new version of the game receives the environmentally oriented DLC of its predecessor.
- With Precision Agriculture Projects there are also some new features this time around.
From the Giants program this will be Herbst Presenting a new version of the popular farming game. Farming Simulator 22 will be the first Further development of the title Since November 2018. However, the successful expansion of the “Precision Agriculture Projects” of the predecessor will also be available here.
Farming Simulator 22 will be eco-friendly too
How With its predecessor, DLC This year it is supported by “EIT Food” and aims to promote awareness of sustainable agriculture. In the new version, new technologies such as optical sensors have been used in addition to the previous features. In this way, the use of pesticides and fertilizers should also be virtually reduced.
Farming Simulator 22 will be available on November 22 this year for PS4, PS5 and Xbox OneAnd the X-Box Series X/S and PC on file trade Come. DLC It should be later in the spring next year and also available to download for free.
