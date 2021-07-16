NASA launches new space telescope rescue operation

NASA is making a new attempt to save the Hubble Space Telescope. The Hubble team found the real reason for the failure.
The basics in brief
- The Hubble Space Telescope’s computer payload failed in mid-June.
- After analysis, NASA determined the true cause of the failure.
- Therefore, a new rescue attempt has now begun that will last several days.
Since mid-June The Hubble Space Telescope is out of service due to a computer malfunction. The reason for the failure appears to be different from what was previously assumed. This was announced by the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). Therefore, a new rescue attempt has now begun.
Previous attempts to rescue Hubble failed
First, NASA tried switching to an alternate payload computer and using both the original and the backupthe computer Restart. However, all attempts failed. However, there were data Collected indicate another reason for failure. The new source of the error now power control unit (PCU) suspect.
The PCU is part of the Scientific Instrument Command and Data Processing Unit (SI C&DH). It supplies the payload computers with a constant voltage of exactly five volts. If this value is too high or too low, the PCU automatically turns off the payload computer. After the analysis, the Hubble team now has two theories as to why this happened.
Either the voltage is outside the permissible value. Or the protection circuit is stuck in the locked state. Because this shuts down the payload computer. Thus, NASA’s new plan is to switch to the backup SI-C & DH with a spare PCU.
Work on switching to the backup unit began on July 15 and will now take several days. The next step is then Scientific tools From the Hubble Space Telescope to revitalize it. This has been in a safe state since the computer crashed.
