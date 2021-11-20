Ex-President: Trump publishes a picture book for all patriots

The former US president will release a picture book of patriots before Christmas. Photo: Evan Vucci/AP/dpa Photo: dpa

Trump fans looking for a particularly patriotic Christmas gift will find what they’re looking for: The former US president is releasing a picture book called Our Journey Together.

Washington – Former US President Donald Trump has announced the publication of his first book after leaving the White House in time for Christmas shopping.







It is an “official picture book” entitled “Our Journey Together,” Trump announced Friday. “This book is a must for all patriots. I pick every photo and own every comment, some in my own handwriting.” The volume with more than 300 photos shows the “unforgettable moments” of his four-year tenure. “These honorary accomplishments stand in stark contrast to the devastation being caused to our country.”

Trump has posted some photos and associated text online previously. A picture shows him with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, alongside Trump’s caption: “Boris is unique – and a wonderful leader for the United Kingdom. He will go down in history as the best Prime Minister since Winston Churchill.” The online advertising presence was accompanied by statements from Trump’s children, Donald Jr and Ivanka. Son Donald Jr. writes: “Nobody has achieved for America like my father during his four years in the White House. This amazing picture book documents every step of the way.”







The picture book costs $74.99. Signed by the former president, the book came to $229.99. It should be delivered at the beginning of next month. Democrat Joe Biden replaced Republican Trump on January 20 at the White House. Trump has not accepted his defeat by Biden in the presidential election to this day and sees himself denied victory by fraud. However, there is no evidence for this. Trump is expected to run again for the 2024 presidential election. The 75-year-old has left that open so far.

© dpa-infocom, dpa: 211120-99-70394 / 4