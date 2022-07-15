Greenwash criticism casts shadow over Coldplay’s world tour and Berlin concert

berlin / dur / esu Coldplay played his “Music Of The Spheres” tour three times at the Olympics in Berlin, each time sold out. These concerts must be sustainable and climate-neutral. Now, criticism of the green wash is casting a shadow over the world tour.

The green wash at Coldplay in Berlin? ‘Environmental sustainability’ was a requirement of the world tour

Already at the entrance notes: this is not an ordinary concert. Refill cups everywhere. At the entrances to the toilets, the offer to refill the tap water free of charge is indicated. Kinetic dance floors and bike stations have been set up in the stadium’s parking area so that visitors can produce energy for the technology themselves. In advance, visitors are encouraged to come by train or by bike.

Early in 2019, Coldplay announced that it would not be touring again until it was environmentally feasible and sustainable. The band’s goal was to reduce emissions by 50 percent compared to their 2016 and 2017 tours, according to reports Germany editorial network. Two years later, planning is completed and the band offers, according to their own information, a wide range of entertainment – built to last.

Coldplay’s “Music Of The Sphere” tour aims to put the environment first

as such Global Citizen A study of live concerts in the UK reported that they generate 405,000 tons of greenhouse gas emissions each year.

“We are fully aware that our planet is going through a climate crisis,” the band wrote about Chris Martin at the start of their Twitter page. “That’s why we’ve spent the past two years consulting with environmental experts to make this tour as sustainable as possible, and just as important, to use the tour’s potential to move things forward.”

Since the concert tour has always been associated with high carbon dioxide emissions, the British band decided to plant one tree for every ticket sold. A full list of destinations can be found to make the trip as climate-neutral as possible Site.

Greenwashing: Coldplay’s new sponsor in cash

To further halve emissions, Coldplay recently entered into a partnership with Finnish oil company Neste. They want to be more environmentally friendly than other oil companies. For example, the fuel for a Coldplay party tour should be made only from used cooking oil and animal waste fat. “For our collaboration with Coldplay, neither conventional palm oil nor indigenous vegetable oils are used as raw materials for the renewable fuels saved,” the company wrote in a statement. Opinion.

According to the study earth friends However, between 2019 and 2020, Neste’s palm oil suppliers had cleared at least 10,000 hectares of forest in countries such as Indonesia and Malaysia. This is now reflected negatively on Coldplay.

Sustainable tours? Coldplay laid the foundation for a new era of concerts

Despite the criticism, efforts are being made: Shortly before the ceremony begins, the companies and their sustainability projects are shown in a video. The plastic bracelets you received at the entrance are vegetarian and must be returned at the exit. They enchant the stadium in a sea of ​​lights dancing to the music like a light organ. Chris Martin emphasizes time and time again: focus on visitors.

But he also speaks German and inspires the audience. Motorized bikes and kinetic dance floors are occupied throughout the show. With the tour matching app, you can collect water in mini games and learn more about all the projects in detail.

The classics of the concert experience are still there: fireworks and clip music play a crucial role in much of the songs. In the end, the band from the UK managed to create a 1.5-magnitude earthquake with their “A Sky Full of Stars” hit.

# Coldplay Berlin–#con_slips Number three did not quite reach the proportions of the previous day. Its strength is 1.49 and therefore slightly weaker than Tuesday’s series 1.5. However: another impressive mention that fans caused during “starry sky”. pic.twitter.com/EFMR5FjeW3 Germany earthquake (ErdbebenDE) July 13, 2022

The band’s next concerts take place in Paris and Brussels – and also stop here for several days before heading to South America via Great Britain.