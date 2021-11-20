Sandra Bullock is convinced: ‘My daughter will one day be president of the United States’

If American actress Sandra Bullock had her way, her daughter would one day be President of the United States.

Angels – Are your expectations a bit high? If 57-year-old American actress Sandra Bullock has her way, her daughter (8) will one day be President of the United States.

Sandra Bullock (57 years old) is proud of her children, but she also demands a lot from them. © Annette Riddell / dpa



“It’s just a fact,” Sandra Bullock said on the TV show. “the people”When I spoke to broadcaster Jeremy Parsons.

The actress, who is best known for films like “Speed” (1994), “Gravity” (2013) and “Bird Box” (2018), has high hopes for her eight-year-old daughter, Laila.

Bullock joked that she already has plans to redesign the White House once her daughter takes her seat as president.

Lila was raised in a foster family in Louisiana before she was adopted by Sandra Bullock in 2015. Prior to that, she adopted her 11-year-old son, Louis, in 2010.

“I’m just the mother,” Bullock continued. “When I’m gone, I’m going to miss — when I’m there, I’m upset, and that’s how it should be.”

Sure, Bullock’s kids will feel their mother’s high expectations, but the famous actress also makes sure she doesn’t overdo it. “I came home with donuts last night. My kids thought I was so cute in that moment!”