ESC 2022: Eurovision Song Contest Rules & Points – Music

The next Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) will take place from 10-14 May 2022 at Palaolimpico in Turin, Italy.

For the fans: great music, interesting artists from all over Europe and an impressive show. For fans, this is the main thing in the Eurovision Song Contest.

This is based on a strict and complex set of rules and a meticulously planned process.

Here you will find information on the application and the selection and evaluation rounds for the Eurovision Song Contest Final.

Over time, the size of the ESC has grown. At the first Economic-Economic Meeting in Lugano in 1956, only seven countries were participating. In 2022 there will be 40. It can no longer be done in one evening. That is why since 2008 there has been a semi-final before the final round.

ESC . rules

What was still a manageable to-do list in the early years has become a huge set of rules over time.

As always with the rules, there are exceptions. W: Anyone who breaks the rules will be disqualified!

✷ For example, the participation of the Belarusian group Galasy ZMesta with the song “Ya nauchu tebya” was rejected in 2021. Reason: the song violates the non-political position of the Economic and Social Council.

According to the current version of the ESC Rules, the following applies to performers:

Performers must be at least 16 years old.

Each artist may only compete for one country per year.

A maximum of six people can participate on the stage.

The song must be sung directly, except for the backing vocals.

The song or performance must not contain any political message or harm the image of the song contest.

The song or performance must not contain insults or commercial advertisements.

Animals are not allowed to participate in the show.

Songs may be published no later than 1 September of the previous year (this rule is in effect since 1 September 2010).

It should be an original song and not a cover version of an old song.

Subscription period may not exceed three minutes

Instrumental music is recorded as a replay. In 1998, the artists were finally offered the opportunity to be accompanied by an orchestra on air. See also Opel Electric Cup: one for the rest

Other rules for participation include:

The secured participants (the “Big Five”) are the five main funders of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) as well as the defending champion who is also the host.

There are two semi-finals, with the top ten in each case qualifying for the final.

You cannot vote for your country in either the semi-final or final.

The Economic and Social Council is politically neutral because the focus is on supply and above all on the cohesion of states.

The title must not have been a previous commercial success.

You can choose the display language by yourself.

National points are awarded, and are a combination of jury and television.

Scoring in the final

In the ESC Final, each team naturally hopes to score a maximum of 12 points.

The composition of this quota consists of both: the jury and the public vote.

✔︎ First, the votes of the jury and spectators are evaluated separately. The results of the distribution of votes in the top ten countries.

✔︎ The famous 12 points are awarded for first place, ten points for second place, eight points for third place, and then one point lower in each case up to tenth place.

The “Big Four” or the “Big Five”?

☞ In 1996, the German contribution “Planet Blue” failed due to an internal qualification round. Suddenly Germany could no longer participate in the ESC Final.

☞ A year later, the Big Four list was created for this reason. This states that Germany, France, Spain and the United Kingdom automatically qualify as the main funders of the European Broadcasting Union.

☞ Since the ESC in Dusseldorf in 2011, the rule has also been applied to Italy and is called the Big Five.