Emergency windows: emergency system kit powered from a USB drive

Table of contents
The Windows-based emergency system we put together, like Desinfec’t, which specializes in hunting pests, shows up once a year. receives updated programs, such as virus scanners with new signatures; If necessary, we will provide it with further updates throughout the year. Unlike Linux-based Desinfec’t, we can only offer Windows c’t Emergency in the form of a suite. Unfortunately, Microsoft does not provide a license for Windows PE that is used as a basis.
In order not to create a false impression: The basis of the emergency window is the Win10XPE project developed by ChrisR and theoven.org community. Our part is to finish the project, which is designed by experts for experts, to run as a group on a large number of computers. We also provided the emergency system with reasonable software – the original version is more convenient here and therefore confusing. In addition, we exchange the program that executes the build instructions: instead of the old, lame Winbuilder, the emergency window c’t use the fast PEBakery.
Some of the additions we made over time, which contribute to stable build results, flowed back into the WinXPE project. We also support developers every year with donations. If the group is particularly useful to you: please donate as well.
- Access to all the content of Hayes +
- Exclusive quizzes, tips and backgrounds: independent and solidly grounded
- Read c’t, iX, MIT Technology Review, Mac & i, Make, c’t Photography right in your browser
- One time registration – reading on all devices – can be canceled monthly
- The first month is free, then monthly from € 9.95
- Weekly newsletter with personalized reading recommendations from the editor-in-chief
Start the free month
Start your free month now
Already subscribed to Heise+?
Register and read
Register now and read articles right away
More info about Heise +
“Prone to fits of apathy. Zombie ninja. Entrepreneur. Organizer. Evil travel aficionado. Coffee practitioner. Beer lover.”