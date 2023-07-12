Eight signs to take her seriously

24 vita Live healthy

from: Julian Gutman

is divided

Everyone who visits a gynecologist every year encourages early detection of breast cancer in a big way. But even an independent survey reveals changes.

As with many forms of cancer, the same is true for breast cancer: if caught early, the chances of a cure are good. An annual examination at the gynecological clinic should be routine. But self-examination should also become a habit for women. Because they can be used to quickly identify changes in the breast – which can be life-saving.

lump in the chest? Skin changes or nipple discharge? If you experience such changes, do not hesitate and seek medical attention as soon as possible. With the help of various diagnostic procedures such as breast ultrasound or mammography, they can find out if you have breast cancer.

What symptoms could indicate breast cancer

Thickening of the breast tissue can indicate the presence of a tumor. © Imago

Find more exciting health topics in our free newsletter, which you can sign up for here.

According to the German Cancer Research Center, you should take the following signs seriously and have them examined by a doctor:

changes in the breast Firm, newly thickened lumps of tissue can indicate breast cancer.

Firm, newly thickened lumps of tissue can indicate breast cancer. Changes in the shape of the breast : If the breasts are uneven in size or deformed, medical advice should be sought.

: If the breasts are uneven in size or deformed, medical advice should be sought. skin changes Scaly, itchy, weeping, or swollen skin on the breast or nipple may be a sign of abnormal tissue.

Scaly, itchy, weeping, or swollen skin on the breast or nipple may be a sign of abnormal tissue. Cellulite-like appearanceThe appearance of an “orange peel” on the breast may indicate a serious medical condition.

Carcinogenic viruses: These pathogens can cause cancer View photo gallery

swelling and redness Signs of inflammation, such as swollen and red skin, may indicate breast cancer.

Signs of inflammation, such as swollen and red skin, may indicate breast cancer. Lay off Clear or bloody nipple fluid should be evaluated by a doctor.

Clear or bloody nipple fluid should be evaluated by a doctor. swollen lymph nodes;: swollen lymph nodes in the armpit or collarbone can indicate various diseases, including breast cancer.

Open sores, bone pain, coughing, shortness of breath, weight loss, upper abdominal pain, jaundice, or arm swelling can all be signs of advanced breast cancer.

This article only contains general information on the relevant health topic and is therefore not intended for self-diagnosis, treatment or medication. It does not in any way replace a visit to the doctor. Unfortunately, our editors are not permitted to answer individual questions about clinical images.

This article was generated with the help of machines and was carefully screened by Editor Julian Guttmann prior to publication.