Economic growth in the twenty-first century may be overestimated

Posted on by Faye Stephens

The development of the global economy is central to how humanity deals with climate change and environmental changes. Increased prosperity, particularly for lower-income groups, means more access to technology, better health and mobility, and thus more resilience to natural disasters. A mathematical model based on empirical data now suggests that the forecasts used today for economic development in the coming decades may be overly optimistic. As a working group led by Matthew G. Burgess of the University of Colorado, their model projects slow economic growth and relatively high inequality in the 21st century, similar to the SSP 4 scenario, which serves as the basis for climate models that depend on economic development.

