Dragon's Dogma 2: PC Edition has performance issues

Shortly before release, the PC version of the open-world role-playing game Dragon's Dogma 2, which will be released on March 22 for PC, Playstation 5 and Xbox Series This has now also triggered Capcom for the developers, but they are very relieved. In the statement to the site IGN The studio said as follows:

In Dragon's Dogma 2, a significant portion of the CPU load is allocated to each character and the effects of their physical presence in different environments are calculated dynamically. -Capcom-

In precisely these situations, the initial initial tests sometimes led to a sharp drop in performance, such as the website PCGamer I mentioned. But Capcom is aware of this, as the following statement to IGN also makes clear.

In some situations where multiple characters appear at the same time, the CPU usage can be very high and affect the frame rate -Capcom-

According to a report by IGN and PCGamer, as well as other websites, Capcom's recommended hardware requirements should be considered the “absolute minimum.” Having at least six processor cores with SMT/HT or eight cores is definitely recommended. Experience shows that at least one Core-i-12000 or Ryzen 5000 processor release should be scheduled, according to initial testers.

Even high-end GPUs reach their limits

As IGN reports, a combination of the Ryzen 7 5800X3D and Geforce RTX 4090 could “drop” into the 30fps range in cities, as NPCs will have a significant impact on performance. It's clear that the development studio is still quite relaxed about the whole thing.

We understand that in such situations, settings that currently reduce GPU load have limited impact; However, we are looking for ways to improve performance in the future. -Capcom-

IGN also posted some screenshots from the benchmarks at 4K/UHD (“2160p”) with DLSS 3 Balanced, which shows that even the Geforce RTX 3090 struggles a bit with the game in certain scenarios.









source: IGN



source: IGN







On the other hand, PCGamer's benchmarks mercilessly reveal how much performance drops, especially in cities with high NPC populations.









source: PCGamer



source: PCGamer













source: PCGamer



source: PCGamer













source: PCGamer



source: PCGamer







PC gamers will need very powerful hardware to be able to play an open-world role-playing game at 60fps+ continuously; Even full HD (“1080p”) doesn't seem to always be possible for many graphics cards at the moment.

source: Capcom via IGN, PCGamer