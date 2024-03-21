New AI features for Loom, Trello, and Confluence

New AI functionality for Loom, Trello, and Confluence aims to help teams work together digitally more productively. Among other things, asynchronous video communications, project management and internal and external sharing of ideas are simplified.

In a world where remote work is increasingly the norm, Atlassian is constantly evolving its work management solutions to make digital collaboration as easy and productive as possible. With this in mind, the company has introduced new updates to Loom, Trello, and Confluence. The focus is primarily on artificial intelligence to improve visual collaboration between teams around the world.

Mode: AI features make creating video messages easier

Recently, Atlassian acquired Loom and integrated the video messaging service into its business management portfolio. Last year, Loom AI introduced practical AI tools like automatically generated video titles and summaries. Atlassian now goes one step further and makes editing and publishing video messages easier thanks to artificial intelligence. For context, Auto Composer automatically composes a text message that is sent with a Loom video. Additionally, Loom now automatically generates a call-to-action button that matches the video, leading employees directly to next steps. The intuitive Trim via Transcript feature also automatically trims the video based on the text blocks users remove from the transcript.

Trello: Manage projects more productively

Atlassian Intelligence for Trello is now available in beta. Using generative AI, Trello users can create new content, summarize existing content, find tasks faster, and automatically adjust both spelling and grammar for text on Trello cards. To make project organization more visually appealing, Trello users can now collapse lists and categorize them using color codes.

Nested whiteboards: Let ideas flow together freely

Confluence Whiteboards is no longer in beta and is now fully available to all users. The tool provides a freely editable interface where teams can capture ideas, brainstorm and long-term planning notes. In addition, all activities on the board can be transferred to Jira thanks to smart connectors. Additionally, Atlassian has added new features that allow users to import their whiteboards from other services into Confluence Whiteboards, comment on their collaboration, @tag team members, share whiteboards externally, and vote.