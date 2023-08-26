Donald Trump’s predecessor in front of a police photographer

Donald Trump’s image will go down in history. Just like the portraits of notable ancestors of the former US president.

The first former US president to have a police photo: Donald Trump. Fulton/Imago County Sheriff’s Office

Donald Trump knew what he was doing. His photograph will go down the world and go down in history as the first photograph of a former US president. Trump pursed his lips, leaned forward slightly, wrinkled his forehead and looked into the camera with the utmost darkness. The man who was once the most powerful man in the world looks emphatically angry in the photo he took of the police, and he should love the effect of the famous shot instantly: the photo portrays him in martyr’s style. As a politician he believes he was wrongfully impeached after being wrongly elected from the White House. For Trump, the prosecution is nothing more than an attempt by his political opponents to prevent him from a second term. His portraits are an illustration of these views – and she joins a list of notable men and women whose portraits have become iconic.