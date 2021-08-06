sport

Donald Trump attacks American football players after Olympic bronze

August 6, 2021
Eileen Curry

  • 1/10

    American football players win Olympic bronze in Tokyo.

  • 2/10

    They beat the Australians 4-3 after extra time.

  • 10/10

    He only describes her as “the purple-haired woman”.

One might actually think that even with the bronze medal it was a huge success and led to the congratulations of the entire nation. This was not the case with former US President Donald Trump (75).

“He who wakes up loses.” He explained in his statement the gold medal he lost in his eyes. “Wake up” is a term that appeared in the civil rights movement in the United States. Describes a person who consciously educates himself about inequality, injustice, or racism and sees himself as socially enlightened.

READ  After Lucas Hernandez, Davies was also injured at Bayern Munich

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *