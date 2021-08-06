Donald Trump attacks American football players after Olympic bronze

1/10 American football players win Olympic bronze in Tokyo.

One might actually think that even with the bronze medal it was a huge success and led to the congratulations of the entire nation. This was not the case with former US President Donald Trump (75).

“He who wakes up loses.” He explained in his statement the gold medal he lost in his eyes. “Wake up” is a term that appeared in the civil rights movement in the United States. Describes a person who consciously educates himself about inequality, injustice, or racism and sees himself as socially enlightened.

Responsible political orientation

Like other nations, players got to their knees before the match to set an example against racism and inequality. In the semi-final against Canada, some knelt while the national anthem was played. A thorn in Trump’s side. Lacks Patriots in the team.

The 75-year-old praises those who stood during the national anthem, but this is not enough to respect the country and the national anthem. “They should replace the patriots with the patriots.” So they are sure to win again.

Trump also links what he sees as a sporting failure to the players’ political orientation. “If our soccer team hadn’t been ‘awake’ and hadn’t been led by an extreme group of left-wing lunatics, they would have won the gold instead of the bronze.”

A direct criticism of Rapinoe again

American star Megan Rapinoe, 36, was already criticized by the 75-year-old when the soccer players won the world championship in 2019. This was a reaction at the time and rejected any invitation to the “stupid White House” in advance.

Now Trump is once again blaming Rapinoe for the loss of gold. “The purple-haired woman has played a terrible role and is thinking too hard about her radical left politics and not doing her job.”