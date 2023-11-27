Distinctive Offspring – An Extremely Rare Sumatran Rhino Is Born in Indonesia – News

A Sumatran rhinoceros was born in a national park in Indonesia.

It is the smallest and hairiest of the five extant rhinoceros species.

There are only 80 Sumatran rhinos left in the world.

This calf is the second rhinoceros born this year in Way Kambas National Park, east of the island of Sumatra, according to the local Ministry of Environment. Since 2012, five rhinos have been born in the park as part of the conservation programme.

The baby rhino’s parents are seven-year-old Delilah, who was born at the park, and the Harapan bull, who was born in 2007 at the Cincinnati Zoo in the United States. In 2015, it found a new home in Way Kambas.

Rhinos in this genus have two horns and make a wide range of sounds such as squeaks, buzzes, and snorts.

The Sumatran rhinoceros (Dicerorhinus sumatrensis) was once widespread in Southeast Asia. Hunting of the animals and destruction of their habitat has reduced their population to an estimated 80 individuals today.



