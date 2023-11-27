November 27, 2023

Distinctive Offspring – An Extremely Rare Sumatran Rhino Is Born in Indonesia – News

Esmond Barker November 27, 2023 5 min read
Special breed – an extremely rare Sumatran rhinoceros born in Indonesia – News – SRF


Skip to content

Some items on SRF.ch only work with JavaScript activated.


  1. News

  2. international

  3. Current article

Contents

  • A Sumatran rhinoceros was born in a national park in Indonesia.
  • It is the smallest and hairiest of the five extant rhinoceros species.
  • There are only 80 Sumatran rhinos left in the world.

This calf is the second rhinoceros born this year in Way Kambas National Park, east of the island of Sumatra, according to the local Ministry of Environment. Since 2012, five rhinos have been born in the park as part of the conservation programme.

The baby rhino’s parents are seven-year-old Delilah, who was born at the park, and the Harapan bull, who was born in 2007 at the Cincinnati Zoo in the United States. In 2015, it found a new home in Way Kambas.

Only about 80 copies remain

Rhinos in this genus have two horns and make a wide range of sounds such as squeaks, buzzes, and snorts.

The Sumatran rhinoceros (Dicerorhinus sumatrensis) was once widespread in Southeast Asia. Hunting of the animals and destruction of their habitat has reduced their population to an estimated 80 individuals today.



  1. News

  2. international

  3. Current article

Always well informed!

Get all the news highlights directly via browser push and always stay up to date.

Close


Always well informed!

Get all the news highlights directly via browser push and always stay up to date. more

Push notifications are short notifications that appear on your screen with the most important news – regardless of whether srf.ch is currently open or not. If you click on a note, you will be taken to the corresponding article. You can deactivate these communications at any time. less

I have already hidden this notification about browser notifications activation several times. Do you want to hide this notification permanently or be reminded of it again in a few weeks?

Most read articles

Scroll left


Scroll to the right





See also  Primitive carnivorous lizards - researchers calculate the speed of dinosaurs

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Net salaries in comparison: In which country in Europe do you get the best?

November 27, 2023 Esmond Barker
6 min read

Pictures of the week – The guard with the evil eye – News

November 26, 2023 Esmond Barker
2 min read

A herd of SUVs roaming the wilderness: Toyota is in trouble again because of the commercial

November 26, 2023 Esmond Barker

You may have missed

3 min read

The family supports Thomas Gottschalk

November 27, 2023 Ulva Robson
1 min read

A lot happens on the surface of the sun

November 27, 2023 Faye Stephens
3 min read

Strange error: Ski World Cup error: An SRF reporter interviewed Michel Gissin, and then this strange interruption ensued

November 27, 2023 Eileen Curry
2 min read

Samsung is rolling out a new update: these Galaxy models will receive the new version

November 27, 2023 Gilbert Cox