science

Dino debate: pterosaurs wore their own colorful feathers

April 20, 2022
Faye Stephens

pterosaur Tubandactylus Imperator He wore a headdress of feathers on the top of his head, which was probably colored. This finding supports the assumption that feathers originally had a signaling function. Experts led by Aude Cincotta of University College Cork in Ireland have identified the minute structures in a 115-million-year-old pterosaur fossil found in Brazil. As the team says in Nature., The existing feathers contain pigment granules of different shape. In modern birds, the shape of these melanosomes correlates with their color. This indicates that color was important for early feather function, According to a press release from University College Cork.

