Digital Mobility across Europe – Digitization, networking (general), digital, trends, science and research | News | Buses – Technology – Public Transport Scheme

The Bauhaus University in Weimar will be the regional focal point for the “digital contract” announced by the European Union – and Freiburg IT company HighQ Computer Solutions is on board as a long-term cooperation partner for the Weimar researchers. The aim of the “Bauhaus.Mobility Hub” project is to make key digital technologies in the fields of mobility, logistics and energy accessible to the public sector and small and medium-sized businesses, thus promoting digital transformation. As a technology partner for the mobility sector, highQ will provide mobility applications, back-office operations, and interfaces to mobility data platforms, among others.

Investments of 6 million euros

The Thuringian Center, which will officially start in the summer of 2023, will become part of the so-called EDIH network. EDIH stands for European Digital Innovation Centers and is a network of 151 innovation centers across Europe, funded by the European Union with €7.5 billion. Regional activities in Thuringia are coordinated with the EDIH network from Weimar. About 6 million euros will be invested in the construction and operation of the Bauhaus.Mobility Hub in Thuringia over the next three years, half of which will come from EU funds. In addition to highQ, Bauhaus University network partners include other technology companies as well as regional research and educational institutions.

From lab to hub

The Thuringian Center is based on the real Erfurt Bauhaus.Mobility Lab, where digital technologies have been tested in practical use in the Thuringian state capital since 2020. As part of this project, highQ has presented a solution based on the Zeus algorithm, with which it is possible to analyze the mobility behavior of road users and influence it using a reward system (time mileage). For this purpose an application specially developed for the Bauhaus.Mobility Lab (mytraQ Erfurt app) was used.

The solutions developed with highQ for Erfurt will also continue to be used in the EDIH environment and are part of the digitization of municipalities across Germany. (Prof. Dr. Ing. Uwe Blank-Weddenbeck of the Bauhaus University Weimar)

The customer solution for the Ruhrbahn Essen

By the way, not only in Erfurt: in the meantime, a related customer solution has also been created for the Ruhrbahn Essen with Mobil Bonus.

This is an excellent example of how digital solutions from research projects find their way into practice. (Kai Horn, Sales Director highQ Computer Solutions GmbH)

He therefore hopes that networking under the EDIH initiative will shorten the path from research to practice elsewhere in Europe:

The European network will facilitate the exchange of proven solutions across hubs in different countries and thus accelerate the creation of digital technologies.

About highQ

The software company, founded in Freiburg in 1996, supports municipalities, transport companies, companies and financial institutions with innovative IT solutions in planning, implementing, optimizing and monitoring their tasks. In the field of mobility, highQ wants to help make traffic smoother and more environmentally friendly. The focus is on the concept of a mobility platform, which digitally networks various mobility service providers. Through innovative digital solutions, traffic transformation must be advanced and sustainable created for the benefit of society (social mobility). highQ currently employs around 65 people in five locations in Freiburg, Berlin, Frankfurt, Hamburg and Stuttgart. And soon in Weimar.