Deforestation: Wounds in the rainforest persist for more than 40 years

October 14, 2021
Faye Stephens

For more than 20 years, a research group has studied a patch of forest in West Africa’s Ivory Coast to determine if this is the case, and how quickly the ecosystem can return to its original state after an apparent cut. In the trade newspaper “Forest Environment and Management” Come to the end now: maybe not at all. For example, even after more than 40 years of deforestation, some species of frogs have not yet migrated. Some may not migrate for the foreseeable future, even if neighboring forest areas remain intact.

