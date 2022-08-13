Warcos World: Terribly Beautiful – Spectrum of Science

science

August 13, 2022
Faye Stephens

Imagine that you are looking from a high room through a closed window at a beautiful mountain landscape on a summer evening, with the last light of day, while outside in the distance a thunderstorm is brewing. You see forests, ice, picturesque little villages and homes, and the subsequent twilight, the tip of the sunset. Shortly thereafter, you will notice the gathering of black clouds. It’s getting darker and darker, and the sun is disappearing. Suddenly there is an endless series of thunderbolts, lightning flashes, and then a heavy rain falls. Sirens could be heard from the valley. Blue light flashes. You are safe and warm behind your window. What do you think of such a situation?

