science

Exoplanets: find a hit first!

August 13, 2022
Faye Stephens

A good omen for future discoveries is the latest discovery of the super-Earth by the Subaru telescope. Only 37 light-years from Earth, the exoplanet takes 11 days to complete its elliptical orbit around the red dwarf Ross 508. It’s partly in the habitable zone, making it a good candidate for life and liquid water.

See also  The Nobel Prize in Physics: Pioneering Scientific Work

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.