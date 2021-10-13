science

The star’s corpse didn’t tear apart their planet

October 13, 2021
Faye Stephens

Joshua Blackman’s team at the University of Tasmania may have discovered the future of our solar system far out in space: There, about 6,500 light-years away from us, a Jupiter-like planet appears to be quietly orbiting a white dwarf. This star system has already gone through the best of times, because white dwarfs represent the last stage of the evolution of stars like our Sun, and are therefore burning stars. Blackman and colleagues interpret their finding as an indication that at least larger planets can survive the doom of their central star. Accompanying study Appears in the specialized magazine “Nature”..

