DDoS Attack on PC, PS5 and Xbox – Login and Server Status Problems

Players reported that they are currently unable to play Diablo 4 on Sunday 6/25. Players on all platforms (PC, PS5 and Xbox) are affected. Blizzard states that there may be problems at this time.

What is happening now? A number of players are currently unable to log into Diablo 4 and start the game. you receive

Both players on US and EU servers are affected. We also have a problem with the editorial office that we can’t log in because we don’t have a license. Restarting the game should help in most cases.

Blizzard first reported the DDOS attack, and is now talking about queues in Diablo 4

What does Blizzard say about this? Blizzard initially mentioned a “DDOS” attack causing the problems. This can also be seen in the following reddit post, where the original overlay can still be seen in the Battle.net client:

But now Blizzard has changed the tune.

Blizzard has already stated that there should be problems with Diablo IV by now. This is how developers are currently (as of June 25, 2:50 PM) writing in the Battle.net client:

We are currently seeing unusually long waiting lists for Diablo IV. We appreciate your patience as we work to get all the heroes to Sanctuary in time. Please follow Blizzard on Twitter for more updates.

Twitter also indicated that they want to investigate the issue and that there could be login issues:

Since then, however, there has been no further update on Twitter about the current problems. It’s been about 7 hours now. So Blizzard should keep working on the problem.

Diablo 4: The servers are online, but there are problems logging in

What is the current situation? Basically, the servers are online and you can also play Diablo 4 if you come to the servers. Most players report problems with login and high ping in the game. A high ping means that the server takes a long time to respond to your actions.

The anger among players is correspondingly so great that they can’t play Diablo 4 in peace and tear demons on a weekend. Because you can’t play Diablo 4 offline and you always need a permanent internet connection.