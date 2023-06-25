Twitch: When 1.21€ suddenly becomes 121€

The live-streaming platform Twitch recently launched a Introduced a new feature called Hypechat. With Hypechat, viewers can send chat messages worth from $1 to $500 (streamers can set a minimum amount of up to $100). These messages are then pinned to the top of the chat. The duration of the pin, the number of characters, and the visual design depend on how much the viewer spends on it.

Higher-value hype chats stay pinned to the top of the chat longer, increase the character limit, and are more visible. Hypechats is available in addition to existing monetization features such as Bits, subscriptions, and gift subscriptions. However, the interface still has a serious flaw, such as twitching banners sour Offers.

Oops, donate €121 instead of €1.21

Twitch Partners sour The live broadcast shows how the viewer wanted to donate €1.21, but instead sent €121 to the operator. In a Twitter clip, the streamer shows how easy it is to pick the wrong value when setting an amount in cent amounts. The clip shows him entering a total of €1.21, going into the message field and €1.21 automatically becoming €121.

Fatal error in the hype chat interface. It seems that the chargeback process is not easy. The streamer is currently reportedly trying to refund a viewer who spent more than intended on a €100 Twitch donation. Currently, the Hypechat feature is only available to Twitch partners. Most viewers will see the hype chat directly in the local currency Buy – then the bits are not required. Earnings from hype chat are split 70/30 on the web.

Source | Twitter.com/@acid_fired