Davis Cup Quarter-finals, Live Streaming: Germany vs Great Britain live on TV and live stream today

November 30, 2021
Eileen Curry

The Davis Cup quarter-final matches are scheduled for Tuesday. You can watch the match between Germany and Britain live on TV and live broadcast. You can find out how and where here.

Thanks to 6:3, 6:4 from Kevin Kraweets and Tim Putz on Sunday, the German tennis men finally reached the quarter-finals with a 2:1 margin against Austria. As the winners of Group F, they now have to deal with Great Britain there. The match is scheduled for Tuesday 30 November, and should start in Innsbruck around 4pm.

Jan-Lennard Struve, Peter Jojowczyk, who surprisingly replaced Dominic Kupfer, who beat Serbia, and tied Krawietz/Pütz have the chance to reach the semi-finals for the first time in 14 years.

In a possible semi-final, Germany will face either Russia or Sweden, who will meet in the quarter-finals. Other duos of this round: Italy vs Croatia (Croatia has already qualified for the semi-finals) and Serbia vs Kazakhstan. The Davis Cup will be held not only in Innsbruck, but also in Madrid and Turin, and the last round will be held in Madrid.

Gojowczyk will initially play against Daniel Evans in Innsbruck. Then Struve was ranked 12th in the world. Cameron Norrie to do. Krawietz and Pütz meet Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski.

