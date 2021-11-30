Davis Cup Quarter-finals, Live Streaming: Germany vs Great Britain live on TV and live stream today

The Davis Cup quarter-final matches are scheduled for Tuesday. You can watch the match between Germany and Britain live on TV and live broadcast. You can find out how and where here.

Thanks to 6:3, 6:4 from Kevin Kraweets and Tim Putz on Sunday, the German tennis men finally reached the quarter-finals with a 2:1 margin against Austria. As the winners of Group F, they now have to deal with Great Britain there. The match is scheduled for Tuesday 30 November, and should start in Innsbruck around 4pm.

Jan-Lennard Struve, Peter Jojowczyk, who surprisingly replaced Dominic Kupfer, who beat Serbia, and tied Krawietz/Pütz have the chance to reach the semi-finals for the first time in 14 years.

In a possible semi-final, Germany will face either Russia or Sweden, who will meet in the quarter-finals. Other duos of this round: Italy vs Croatia (Croatia has already qualified for the semi-finals) and Serbia vs Kazakhstan. The Davis Cup will be held not only in Innsbruck, but also in Madrid and Turin, and the last round will be held in Madrid.

Gojowczyk will initially play against Daniel Evans in Innsbruck. Then Struve was ranked 12th in the world. Cameron Norrie to do. Krawietz and Pütz meet Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski.

Tennis – Davis Cup Quarter Final Broadcast: Germany vs Great Britain today live on TV and live

You also have the chance to watch Germany’s duel with the British live. Austrian broadcaster ServusTV She owns the rights to the tennis tournament and shows you the matches Online via live broadcast, which can be accessed free of charge and without registration.

start sending in ServusTV At 3:55 p.m. Marcus Thiel commented, the expert is Christopher Cass. ServusTV It can be done in Germany via satellite, in most federal states via cable and also on free TV. Telecom Entertainment And Vodafone TV is received.

Davis Cup: Team DTB ‘too hot’ to take revenge on Great Britain

After strong performances in the group stage, the German Davis Cup team is hot for more. Team captain Michael Coleman said after reaching the quarter-finals against a slightly favorite British team: “I am in good spirits. We are in a good position, we have nothing to lose. We have a chance to reach the semi-finals. Finals that is our goal.”

With victories over Serbia and Austria (both 2-1) led by Grand Slam record champion, the German Tennis Federation (DTB) selection has reached the knockout stage, and the duel with Great Britain’s 12th seed Cameron Norrie is a spicy special. Two years ago at the premiere of the final tournament in Madrid, there was this confrontation in the quarter-finals, and the British won 2-0.

“Now we have a chance for revenge,” Coleman said. “Now we can see if we’ve improved or not.” But he does have a “good feeling” – especially since the team spirit is just right.

The way his team dealt with the surprising 0-1 delay against Austria on Sunday night impressed the captain. The 47-year-old said: “It shows the kind of team we are. We stand together as a team, no matter if things go well or badly. It makes me very proud.”

Dual specialist Kevin Krawetz was also “too hot” to take revenge on Great Britain. Two years ago he was also part of the German team in Madrid. The two-time French Open winner said: “Being in the top eight in the world is always special, there’s no doubt about it. Now there’s no easy match anyway, but that’s exactly what we wanted to go for.” (SID)

