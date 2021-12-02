Davis Cup – Germany in the quarter-finals – Sport

Even without world number three Alexander Zverev, German men’s tennis reached the Davis Cup quarter-finals. After a somewhat surprising victory over the Serbian national team around Novak Djokovic, captain Michael Coleman’s team also beat Austria 2-1 on Sunday in Innsbruck and finished Group F in first place. After pulling back, double strength was the trump card once again: in the final, Kevin Kraweets and Tim Putz left no doubts and scored the decisive point with a 6:3, 6:4 dominance against Oliver Marach and Philip Oswald as well as against Serbia and an exceptional Djokovic. Germany will play Great Britain on Tuesday (4pm, Servus TV) in their first semi-finals in 14 years. “It means a lot,” Struve said.

Thanks to the group’s victory, the entourage can remain in Innsbruck for the time being and do not have to (yet) travel to Spain. The German Tennis Federation had given Madrid a goal – in the semi-finals. With Zverev, the selection would be one of the finalists, but the ATP Finals winner, as a critic of the formula, is relinquishing his involvement in favor of the holiday. In 2019, Germany was eliminated by the British in the top eight. “Of course it’s not easy, but we trust our team,” Kupfer said. Because Man of the Black Forest failed with 1:6, 5:7 against outsider Georg Rodionov in the first individual, the Germans had to shiver. But the disappointing performance in front of the 139th ranked world. It no longer matters. Struve tied the score 7:5, 6:4 against Dennis Novak.