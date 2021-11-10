science

Dark matter: far and wide, no coward

November 10, 2021
Faye Stephens

No, things aren’t looking good at the moment for WIMPs, those previously virtual particles that were once considered a promising candidate for dark matter. It’s true that a research team has been using the DAMA experiment at the Gran Sasso National Laboratory to prove it for years. However, the international research community has always been skeptical – and that skepticism is likely right. because one A study published in the journal Science Advances It is suggested that whatever the experience of DAMA shows, it is possible that WIMPs are not.

