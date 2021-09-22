Science – Alarming report: Arctic melting and rising sea levels – Wikipedia

Berlin (dpa) – The world’s oceans are getting worse. This comes from the fifth report of the Copernicus Marine Environment Watch Service.

In the annual report, 150 scientists commissioned by the European Commission showed how quickly the oceans are changing due to human intervention.

The report calls the worst consequences: a warming of the world’s oceans and melting land ice is causing sea levels to rise – in the Mediterranean region by 2.5 mm per year and worldwide by up to 3.1 mm. As an example of the dire consequences, the report points to the flooding of Venice in November 2019, when the water level rose to 1.89 metres. Ocean warming also means that marine organisms are migrating to colder waters or declining species numbers.

According to the report, Arctic sea ice is steadily declining: between 1979 and 2020, the Arctic lost surface ice six times the size of Germany. Since 1979, the ice has receded 12.89% every decade. The lowest levels were recorded in the past two years. The report warns that if Arctic sea ice continues to melt, it could contribute to regional warming, erosion of Arctic coasts and changes in global weather patterns.

Fish populations are in danger

Another finding: extreme fluctuations due to heat and cold waves in the North Sea are directly related to changes in fishing. Sole lobster, European lobster, lobster, and edible lobster are mentioned here.

“Climate change, pollution and overexploitation have put unprecedented pressures on the ocean,” Karina von Schekmann, chair of the State of the Ocean Report, said in a statement accompanying the report. Oceans cover most of the Earth’s surface and regulate the climate. Accurate and timely monitoring is critical in order to better understand the oceans and be able to respond to changes.

Copernicus is the Earth Observation Program of the European Union. Its goal is to use satellite observations and measurements on the Earth to monitor the state of the land, seas and atmosphere or climate change and its consequences.

